Nightmare at the Ballpark Announced

October 14, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT. â In partnership with the Big Sky High School Drama Department, the Missoula Osprey have announced their first ever Nightmare at the Ballpark. The series of SPOOKTACULAR events will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on October 18, 19, 25, 26, 30 and 31.

For just $10 a ticket, guests will be invited to tour the transformed Ogren Park Allegiance Field Clubhouses and experience 10 scenes that will be sure to leave you feeling haunted!

Along side Missoula Osprey staff, the BSHS Drama Department will play an integral part in set design, creativity, and will participate as actors in the Haunted House's scenes. Through this partnership, the Missoula Osprey will donate $5,000 to the BSHS Drama Department, so be sure to come early and often to support these kids and all of their hard work.

Tickets are available for pre-order now at missoulaosprey.com, at the MSO Hub Box Office, and will be available for purchase at the stadium each night the Haunted House is active. For more information, call 406- 543-3300, visit missoulaosprey.com, or stop by the MSO Hub at 140 N. Higgins during regular business hours.

FAQ

01. Is it scary?

Yes, it is a haunted house so it's scary!

02. Are the actors allowed to touch you?

The actors will not touch you... on purpose. Accidental touching can obviously occur. They will however attempt to get very, very close!!

03. Are there any age restrictions?

Nightmare at the Ballpark is recommended for adults and teenagers. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. Carrying young children through is NOT recommended.

04. Are there strobe lights?

Yes. We use multiple forms of lighting from strobe to black lights. You should not enter if strobes lights affect you.

05. It was too scary!!! Can I get my money back?

Sorry 'bout it... but there are NO REFUNDS! You know exactly what you are getting into when you get here!

06. Is it dark?

It's a haunted house. Yes, there are many areas throughout the mazes that are very dark. Can you handle that?

07. Can we go through the maze as many times as we want?

Absolutely... you go get your money's worth! Go through the maze as many times as you want, on the same night, until we close. Chances are your experience will be different each time.

08. Can we be thrown out of the attractions for any reason?

Yes. We do not allow touching of our actors, props, foul language, pushing, and vulgar behavior. We have a list of rules, and if they are broken you will be removed and/or prosecuted. If asked to leave there will be NO refunds. You have been warned!

09. What can't we bring inside the Nightmare at the Ballpark?

Food, drinks, lighters, bags, costumes, weapons, cameras, laser pointers or flashlights! Cell phones may NOT be used to light your way through the event as it ruins the experience for everyone else. Don't be a chump. Do it and you will be subject to removal.

10. Can I take photos or video?

There is absolutely no video or photography of any kind inside the mazes! Leave your cell phone in your pocket or purse! Photos along the concourse and general areas are permitted! As long as you get my good side...

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 14, 2019

Nightmare at the Ballpark Announced - Missoula Osprey

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.