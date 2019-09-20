Nielsen Returning for 19-20

September 20, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN.- Jeff Carr and the Knoxville Ice Bears announced Tuesday returning forward Bryce Nielsen has been signed for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Nielsen, 25, had a strong rookie season with Knoxville, scoring 22 points (13G, 9A) in his 41 games played. At New England College (NCAA III), Nielsen had 80 points in 95 games and only 35 total PIMs.

"Nielsen is a player any coach would want to build their offense around," Carr said. "We put him on the ice late in games to score big goals or to preserve leads, because we know we can rely on him, every night."

Nielsen's point totals do nothing to express his skill diversity; last season, he scored from just in front of the net, off rebounds, on an empty net, and on the power play. In addition to his deceptively strong wrist shot, Nielsen uses his size to insert himself into situations where he can score or create a quality chance for a teammate. Nielsen was an important piece of the Ice Bears lineup last year and is expected to be just as essential to Knoxville's offensive core, this season.

The Knoxville Ice Bears regular season begins against the Evansville Thunderbolts, at home, on October 18th.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2019

Nielsen Returning for 19-20 - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.