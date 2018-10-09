Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





CHARLOTTE, NC - After two dominant outings against Rochester, Checkers forward Nicolas Roy has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week.

The 21-year-old kicked off the season with back-to-back three-point performances against the Amerks, logging two goals and an assist in each game.

Roy, who was credited with the game-winning goal in both contests, matched the best two-game start in franchise history in terms of both goals and points, matching Warren Foegele's four goals in 2017-18 and Jon Matsumoto's six points in 2011-12. Those totals also led the league after the first weekend and are currently tied for the lead along with former Checker Zac Dalpe, who has played one more game.

Additionally, Roy became the third player in franchise history to score both a power-play and shorthanded goal in a single game on Saturday, joining Brock McGinn in 2016-17 and Chris Terry in 2010-11.

Roy, a fourth-round pick by Carolina in 2015, is the ninth player in franchise history to earn AHL Player of the Week honors and the fifth forward to do so. This also marks the second consecutive campaign in which a Checkers player has been named Player of the Week for the first week of the season, with Foegele capturing the honor to start 2017-18.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.