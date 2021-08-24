Nicolas Hurls Gem as Wahoos Capture 1-0 Win over M-Braves

PEARL, MS - Chris Chinea's solo home run in the top of the fourth was the difference in Pensacola's 1-0 win over the M-Braves, Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

While the home run was difference maker, it was the pitching that stole the show for Pensacola in the club's opening win as they embark on their 12-game road trip. Kyle Nicolas (W, 3-0) turned in his longest outing in Double-A with 6.2 shutout innings. The right-hander allowed a total of three hits and only one walk while striking out five. He has now dropped his ERA to 0.68 having allowed just two runs in 26.2 innings.

Spencer Strider (L, 2-6) was a tough-luck loser on Tuesday. Like Nicolas, Mississippi's starter allowed three hits, but one of them was a solo home run to Chinea to start the fourth inning, which was all the offense the Wahoos needed. Strider struck out 10 in five innings, which is the fourth time this season that Strider has struck out at least 10.

Pensacola's bullpen shined once again for the Wahoos. Andrew Nardi allowed one hit in 1.1 shutout innings. Colton Hock pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Wahoos, giving the closer his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

The series in Pearl continues tomorrow with RHP Max Meyer (6-1, 1.97) faces LHP Hayden Deal (3-2, 3.90) for Mississippi. First pitch is at 6:35 PM CT with radio coverage available at bluewahoos.com and ESPN Pensacola.

