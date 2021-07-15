Nick's Fitting Farewell; 'Hounds Win, 5-1

RockHounds shortstop Nick Allen said "so long" to Momentum Bank Ballpark (for now) Thursday night and did it with another outstanding night at Rocky Town.

Nick, who is now bound for Tokyo with the United States Olympic Team, went 3-for-3 with a walk and started what would be the game-winning rally as the RockHounds defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 5-1. The win was the 'Hounds' ninth in their last 10 games.

Amarillo scored an unearned run in the second inning and took the 1-0 lead into the fourth. Allen singled with one out and Logan Davidson lined Amarillo starter Tommy Henry's next pitch into right-center, putting runners at first and second. Jonah Bride doubled to left-center (on a 1-2 pitch), scoring Allen, and JJ Schwarz capped the three-run rally with a two-run single to left.

Jhonny Santos provided some insurance with a two-run double (on an 0-2 pitch) in the last of the seventh to make the final score 5-1.

Jared Koenig continued his outstanding season, going five innings for the win, allowing one (unearned) run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

*As he departs the RockHounds for the Summer Games in Tokyo, check out this remarkable statistic. *

You think Nick Allen likes hitting at Momentum Bank Ballpark? He is 30-for-58 ... a .517 average ... in 15 games at Rocky Town!

Good luck in Tokyo, Nick, we're proud of you!

Kibbles & Bits

Jared Koenig pitched in four independent leagues ... and traveled as far as Australia and New Zealand to pitch to do so ... before the Oakland A's gave him his first chance to pitch in the affiliated minors. He has made the most of the opportunity - - the left-hander is now 4-1 and ranks second in the Double-A Central in ERA (2.45), WHIP (1.04) and opponent average (.178).

After being robbed of a base hit on a brilliant defensive (one of several) by Amarillo shortstop Jeancarlos Cintron, (who turned a would-be hit into a 6-4-3 double play) JJ Schwarz ripped a two-run single in the fourth inning. JJ finished 2-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 22 games, a streak in which he's hitting .382 (29-for-76) with a .460 on-base percentage.

