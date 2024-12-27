Sports stats



NBA G League

Nick Smith Jr. Drops CAREER-HIGH 33 PTS & 6 3PM vs. Herd

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video


Check out the NBA G League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central