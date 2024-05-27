Nick Lorusso and Felipe de la Cruz Named South Atlantic League Player & Pitcher of the Week

May 27, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn, NY - A pair of Cyclones picked up South Atlantic League rewards thanks to their performance in this past week's series against Hudson Valley.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz was named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week. Having just celebrated his 23rd birthday on Sunday, De La Cruz logged a career-high 13 strikeouts over six shutout innings. He walked only one batter, while surrendering only two hits - all while throwing 91 pitches, 63 of which were strikes The southpaw lowered his ERA on the season to a 2.68, while picking up his third win over his last four starts. De La Cruz has surrendered 1 earned run or less in seven of his nine starts this year. He became just the sixth Cyclones pitcher to record 13 or more strikeouts in a game and the first since Robert Gsellman in 2013.

In addition to De La Cruz, INF Nick Lorusso has been named South Atlantic League player of the week for his stellar stretch against Hudson Valley. A 2023 Mets draftee out of Maryland, Lorusso logged multi-hit games in three of his four games played in the series. Lorusso slashed a stellar .500/.588/1.286 with a whopping 1.874 OPS. He clobbered three home runs (good for six on the season) while also sprinkling in a triple as well. He'll enter Tuesday's contest against Jersey Shore with an eight-game hitting streak, while having a base knock in 10 of the last 11 games.

It marks the fourth time in franchise history that the Cyclones have had the Player of the Week and the Pitcher of the Week at the same time, joining:

OF Frank Corr & RHP Harold Eckert (July 2-8, 2001)

INF Cole Frenzel & RHP Luis Mateo (June 25 - July 1, 2012)

LHP Gunnar Kines & OF Jose Medina (July 10 - 16, 2017)

