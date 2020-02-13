Nick Kalpouzos Signed

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Nick Kalpouzos has been signed to a contract.

Kalpouzos played in seven games for the Rail Yard Dawgs earlier this season and was +2 with one assist. In two separate stints in the FPHL with the Watertown Wolves he has skated in 19 games and has a goal, eight assists and a +4 plus/minus. He takes the roster spot vacated by Dallas Rossiter who was called up by the ECHL's Maine Mariners on Wednesday.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road for the weekend beginning on Friday night in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. On Sunday, the team will be holding a watch party at 202 Social House, presented by Bud Light. Puck drop for the Dawgs' game in Huntsville against the Havoc is at 6:00 PM and watch party activities begin at 5:00 PM.

