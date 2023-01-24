Nick Ford Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Nick Ford!

Ford tallied an assist on Roanoke's opening goal on Friday night, then scored the team's first shorthanded goal of the season in the third period of the 5-2 victory over Birmingham! The six-foot-two winger couldn't extend his three-game goal streak in Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Bulls, but Ford did record the primary assist on the lone goal scored by the Dawgs.

This season, the Chicago-native leads the team in assists (22) and points (30), and also has a team-high of 10 multi-point games for the Dawgs!

