Nick Ford Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's player of the week is Nick Ford!

The winger had one goal and one assist in the 4-0 win by the Dawgs on Thursday night against Quad City, and added another assist on New Year's Eve as well. Ford is tied for the team lead with 23 points this season, and has a team-best 19 assists as well this season! With last week's solid offensive production, the Chicago native now ranks among the top 10 all-time franchise leaders for assists and points!

Player of the Week is sponsored by Paylocity.

