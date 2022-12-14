Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Nick DeVito Named Player of the Week

December 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release


Our Paylocity Player of the Week is #7 Nick DeVito!

DeVito scored the game's opening goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night for the second consecutive year, giving the Dawgs an early lead over Birmingham and releasing the Teddy Bears from the Roanoke crowd. Early in the second period, the center scored another go-ahead goal during four-on-four action to put Roanoke ahead 3-2. DeVito then had the primary assist on Roanoke's game-winning power play goal scored by Sean Leonard during the third period, giving the New York-native a total of three points in the victory. DeVito is currently on a five-game point streak dating back to November 25, tallying a cumulative three goals, six assists, and a plus-five plus/minus rating during Roanoke's five-game winning streak.

Check out the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central