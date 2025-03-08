Sports stats



NLL Philadelphia Wings

Nick Damude Plays Well in Tough Loss

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Damude was a wall stopping 48 saves in the 12-10 loss to Albany.
