Nick Cenacle Finds the End Zone Again!:CFL

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Lions WR Nick Cenacle goes deep for his second touchdown of the night!







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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