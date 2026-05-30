Nick Cenacle Finds the End Zone Again!:CFL
Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Lions WR Nick Cenacle goes deep for his second touchdown of the night!
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
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