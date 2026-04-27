Nick Cenacle: CFL Top Prospect
Published on April 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Meet CFL top prospect Nick Cenacle ahead of the CFL Canadian Draft on April 28. For a deeper, all-access look at the scouting process, watch our full documentary Inside The Combine here: https://youtu.be/IZYqLIyNkTI?si=zgwsuch8X7A8S-Hp
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from April 27, 2026
- Alouettes Add American Running Back, Offensive Lineman - Montreal Alouettes
- Lions Sign Three - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Three Time All-Conference Offensive Lineman Thomas Perry - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign Luiji Vilain to Three-Year Contract - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Stamps Set for CFL Canadian Draft and CFL Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Add American QB Jacobian Morgan & American OL Nolan Gorczyca - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign All-American Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Lions Embark on CFL Canadian and Global Drafts this Week - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.