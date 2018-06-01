Nick Caamano Reassigned to Texas Stars

June 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Friday that rookie forward Nick Caamano has been reassigned to the team.

Caamano, 19, just finished off a run to the Memorial Cup Tournament with the Hamilton Bulldogs after piling up 36 points (13-23=36) in 41 games in the Ontario Hockey League. Caamano joined Hamilton after being traded mid-season from the Flint Firebirds where he tallied 21 points in 23 OHL games (12-9=21).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound product of Ancaster, Ontario began the year in training camp with the NHL's Dallas Stars and just finished up a four-year career in the OHL where he recorded 167 points (83-84=167) in 259 contests.

Caamano was a fifth-round pick of Dallas (146th overall) in 2016.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.