Nick and Jack Poehling Recalled by Ontario Reign

January 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forwards Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling have been recalled by the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign. Both players have joined the Ontario Reign's 2021 Training Camp Roster ahead of the upcoming AHL season slated to begin February 5, 2021.

After four seasons each at St. Cloud State University, the twin brothers turned pro earlier this season with the Swamp Rabbits. Nick Poehling dressed in all 10 Greenville games this season and contributed four points (three goals, one assist). Nick totaled a career-best 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) to conclude his NCAA career in 2019-20.

Line mate Jack Poehling also appeared in all 10 Swamp Rabbits games this season and posted four points (all assists). Jack also completed his college tenure with career-best numbers during the 2019-20 season with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights forward to a three games in three nights stretch beginning on Friday, January 15. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.

