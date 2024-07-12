Nichols Takes It the House for a Pick 6 I CFL
July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Deatrick Nichols intercepts Jake Maier and takes to to the house for a Winnipeg touchdown
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Add Receiver Lucky Whitehead to Practice Roster
- Case Added to Practice Roster
- Canada Day Celebration - Main Stage Tickets Sold Out
- Winnipeg Football Club to Support Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Program
- Alston Added to Practice Roster