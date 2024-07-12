Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nichols Takes It the House for a Pick 6 I CFL

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Deatrick Nichols intercepts Jake Maier and takes to to the house for a Winnipeg touchdown
