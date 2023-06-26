NHL Returns to KC as St. Louis Blues to Host Preseason Game at Cable Dahmer Arena

June 26, 2023 - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - For the third-straight season, the St. Louis Blues will play a preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Blues will face the Dallas Stars on September 30 at 6:05 PM in Independence, Mo.

"We could not be more excited to have the St. Louis Blues return to Cable Dahmer Arena this fall for the third year in a row," said Kansas City Mavericks Owner Lamar Hunt Jr. "We are always eager to continue to showcase the great hockey fanbase that exists in Kansas City."

After facing the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021, the Blues will play the Stars for the second-straight year at Cable Dahmer Arena. The previous two NHL games played in Kansas City have been some of the hottest tickets in town, with 100 percent capacity at both contests.

Previous Games: Chicago Blackhawks (5), St. Louis Blues (1)

October 2, 2021

Attendance: 5,800

Dallas Stars (5), St. Louis Blues (2)

October 1, 2022

Attendance: 5,800

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 18 at 12:00 PM CT. Call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825, visit the Cable Dahmer Arena box office in person or go online to Ticketmaster.com.

