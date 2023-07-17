NHL Pedigree Skalde Signs with Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Skate Skalde for the upcoming season. Skalde comes to Knoxville after spending last season in Slovakia, primarily in the U20 division.

"I've seen this kid since he was five-years-old and always knew he would be a good player," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He's a big kid who moves well and has a knack for finding the net. He got called up to the Slovakian pro team and scored a goal. He's our type of player. Also comes from a good pedigree as his father is a former NHL player."

Skate's father Jarrod was a second-round NHL draft pick to New Jersey in 1989. He played in 115 NHL games over the course of nine seasons while spending more than a decade in the AHL, playing in 575 career games with 474 points.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

