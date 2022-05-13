NHL Partner & Coach Announcement Coming Soon

Join us Thursday, May 19 at the Enmarket Arena as we announce our NHL Affiliate & Head Coach at 4:00 pm - doors open at 3:30 pm. Stick around for a chance to view the arena, purchase merchandise, score giveaways, and enjoy the fun until 8 pm! Clutches must be 4.5" x 6.5" or smaller. Bags above this size MUST BE CLEAR and no larger than 14" x 14" x 6", 2 pocket maximum.

Please view the map above for parking details. Parking will be available in lots D and G only.

For any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out at info@ghostpirateshockey.com.

