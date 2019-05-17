NHL Network, TSN to Televise AHL Playoff Games

May 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The following games from the American Hockey League's Calder Cup conference finals will be televised to audiences across the United States and Canada:

Sat., May 18 - San Diego Gulls at Chicago Wolves, 8 ET on NHL Network (Western Conference Finals Game 2)

Thu., May 23 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies, 7 ET on TSN2 (Eastern Conference Finals Game 4)

Fri., May 24 - Charlotte Checkers at Toronto Marlies, 7 ET on TSN2 (Eastern Conference Finals Game 5, if necessary)

