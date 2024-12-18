NextGen, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord: Tyr Walker

December 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Introducing the third member of the CPL NextGen class of 2024, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord: Atlético Ottawa defender Tyr Walker

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.