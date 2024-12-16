NextGen, Presented by Jones DesLauriers: Navacord: Gabriel Antinoro

December 16, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Introducing the first member of the CPL NextGen class of 2024, presented by Jones DesLauriers | Navacord: Atlético Ottawa's Gabriel Antinoro!

