@newyorkredbulls Trivia Challenge!
January 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls YouTube Video
Bfordlancer is your game show host for New York Red Bulls Trivia!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #newyorkredbulls #redbull
Check out the New York Red Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2025
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF the Americas Preseason Tour Matches in Latin America - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Time Change for April 27 Match at LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Announce Time Change for April 27 Home Match against Portland Timbers - LA Galaxy
- MLS Announces Qualification Criteria for Official North American Cup Competitions - MLS
- Timbers to Compete in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - San Jose Earthquakes
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - MLS
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- San Diego FC to Participate in Leagues Cup 2025 - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati to Compete in Leagues Cup 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 to Compete in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
- Charlotte FC to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Will Participate in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - FC Dallas
- D.C. United Set to Compete in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake to Participate in Trio of 2025 North American Cup Competitions - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United to Compete in Both Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Defender Kim Kee-Hee - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy to Unveil Statue of Club Legend Cobi Jones - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Atomic Data - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk - Club de Foot Montreal
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Victor Loturi - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire Israeli Defender Ilay Feingold - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Belgian Forward Dante Vanzeir to K.A.A. Gent
- New York Red Bulls Transfer Defender John Tolkin to Holstein Kiel of Bundesliga
- New York Red Bulls Add Polish Striker Wiktor Bogacz from Miedz Legnica
- New York Red Bulls Sign Cameroon International Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to MLS Contract as Designated Player
- New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets Announce Historic, 13-Year Partnership and Unveil Sports Illustrated Stadium