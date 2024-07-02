Newsletter: Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield (7/16), Register to Win FREE Yearly Ranch Pass

Join the Danbury Hat Tricks on Tuesday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Golf Ranch Brookfield for a night out at the range featuring miniature golf, driving contests, prizes, and much more!

This fan event will kick off the partnership between the Hat Tricks and Golf Ranch. Compete with Hat Tricks players and staff for a chance to win exclusive prizes and benefits!

Concessions will be available, including a $1 hot dog special.

RSVP is required. Email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com). The walk-in fee is $10 if you're not signed up.

