Newsletter: Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield (7/16), Register to Win FREE Yearly Ranch Pass
July 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Join the Danbury Hat Tricks on Tuesday, July 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Golf Ranch Brookfield for a night out at the range featuring miniature golf, driving contests, prizes, and much more!
This fan event will kick off the partnership between the Hat Tricks and Golf Ranch. Compete with Hat Tricks players and staff for a chance to win exclusive prizes and benefits!
Concessions will be available, including a $1 hot dog special.
RSVP is required. Email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com). The walk-in fee is $10 if you're not signed up.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024
- Newsletter: Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield (7/16), Register to Win FREE Yearly Ranch Pass - Danbury Hat Tricks
- CRD Add Jake Raleigh - Columbus River Dragons
- Bobcats Bring Back McHugh, Liskiewicz for 24-25 - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- University Pediatricians Autism Center Partner with MCR - Motor City Rockers
- Welcome Back to the Pack Chase DiBari - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Danbury Hat Tricks Stories
- Newsletter: Hat Tricks Fan Event at Golf Ranch Brookfield (7/16), Register to Win FREE Yearly Ranch Pass
- Hat Tricks Lose Five Players in 2024-25 Expansion Draft
- Hat Tricks Announce Protected Players List Ahead of Expansion Draft
- Hat Tricks Eliminated in 4-1 Loss to Motor City
- Hat Tricks Force Game 3, Best Rockers 4-2 on Road