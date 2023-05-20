Newell Slugs Two More in Win on Saturday

Visalia, CA - Chris Newell slugged two home runs on Saturday night, as the Quakes overcame an early deficit to defeat the Visalia Rawhide by a score of 5-3 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The multi-homer game for Newell (11, 12) is his second in the last three games, giving him four this week against Visalia and helps Rancho extend their lead in the South Division over idle Lake Elsinore back to five full games.

Newell's first long-ball tied the game at 2-2 against Visalia starter Ricardo Yan (0-5) in the fourth. Rancho took the lead shortly after, as Thayron Liranzo walked and scored on a Jorge Puerta double, making it 3-2.

Rayne Doncon slugged a solo homer, his seventh, giving the Quakes some breathing room at 4-2.

Christian Romero (4-0) was solid through his first three innings in relief, but Visalia got a run in the last of the seventh, tightening the game to a run at 4-3.

Lucas Wepf got out of the seventh and after Newell's second round-tripper of the game made it a two-run lead, pitched a scoreless eighth. Madison Jeffrey worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his team-leading fifth save.

Rancho (26-12) needs a win on Sunday for a series victory in Visalia. Luis Valdez (0-2) will take on lefty Brock Jones (0-2) in the finale, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 23rd for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

