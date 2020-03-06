Newcomers Shine in Wild, 6-5 Win

March 6, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs scored four goals in the span of 3:10 to take control in the second period and went on to beat the Quad City Storm, 6-5, Friday night at the TaxSlayer Center. Kyle Wagner had a goal and an assist and Brady Heppner two assists in their first professional games.

With the Dawgs trailing, 2-1, in the second, Roanoke cycled the puck in the attacking end. Wagner sailed a shot wide but Heppner picked up the rebound and fed a pass to the back door where Matt Beer tapped it in, tying the game at two.

Just over a minute later, Liam O'Sullivan kept a clearing attempt in the Dawgs attacking end and hit CJ Stubbs in the slot. Stubbs snapped a pass toward the front of the net that Austin Daae redirected over the shoulder of Ryan Mulder and it was 3-2.

The onslaught continued as Heppner gained the zone with an odd-man rush and hit a trailing Matt O'Dea at the left wing circle. O'Dea ripped a shot past Mulder, pushing the lead to 4-2.

That would be it for Mulder who was then pulled in favor of Peter Di Salvo. Di Salvo didn't fare any better as the Dawgs struck again just 65 seconds after he entered the game. Jeff Jones found Nate O'Brien above the left wing circle. O'Brien hammered a slap shot that blasted past Di Salvo and the lead swelled to three.

Quad City got one back at the end of the second on a Gus Ford wraparound goal and Gregg Burmaster netted a deflection goal on the power play in the opening minute of the third, bringing the Storm back within one. But the Dawgs struck again while working with a man advantage. Jones sent a cross ice pass to Wagner who fired from the right circle and beat Di Salvo low on the blocker side, making the score 6-4.

The Storm got within one once again when Taylor Pryce cashed in on a breakaway following a Dawgs turnover. They pulled Di Salvo late for the extra attacker but couldn't equalize and Roanoke held on for a 6-5 win.

Quad City took the lead in the first when Stephen Gaul cashed on for a shorthanded breakaway goal. Roanoke then tied it while working on the same power play. Ty Kraus sent a no-look, backhanded pass to Matt Beer who was alone on the back post for a tap in. The Storm then took the lead back late in the period on a Ludlow Harris Jr. goal.

Wagner had a goal and two assists, Beer scored twice, Stubbs dished out three helpers and Jones and Heppner each had two. The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 16-22-7 with the win and vaulted into seventh place and a playoff spot while Quad City dropped to 15-20-7. The Dawgs and Storm will again meet up on Saturday night in Moline. Puck drop at the TaxSlayer Center is scheduled for 8:10 PM.

