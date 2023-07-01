Newberg Signs with "Real Contender."

July 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves are extremely excited to welcome back, Josh Newberg! Josh played 53 games for Watertown in 2018-2019 but most notably played for the Binghamton Black Bears the last 2 seasons. Josh had a career-high 70 points in 2021-2022 in Bingo. When asked about returning to Watertown, Newberg said "I am beyond excited to get back to Watertown. The fan base and the youth hockey provides a great energy in that barn. I'm all about winning and it seems like they can be a real contender this year." Josh is a legendary FPHL faceoff man. He brings a veteran IQ and voice to the Wolves room. Welcome back to Watertown, Josh!

Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.