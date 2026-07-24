New York Sirens Summer Youth Development to Feature Sirens Players and Coaches

Published on July 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will be holding their second annual Sirens Summer Youth Development at Richard J. Codey Arena from July 27-30, featuring on-ice instruction from Head Coach Greg Fargo, Assistant Coach Valerie Bois, Goaltending Coach Gordon Woodhall, and Sirens forwards Makenna Webster and Anna Bargman.

The four-day camp will welcome 30 girls from the 10U-16U age groups for a week designed to help players grow their skills, build confidence, and learn directly from professional players and coaches.

SIRENS PLAYERS TO SERVE AS DEVELOPMENT CAMP INSTRUCTORS

A native of Boxford, MA, Bargman was selected 33rd overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft and appeared in 29 games, recording six points (4G, 2A) in her first professional campaign. Prior to joining New York, the 23-year-old captained Yale University and became one of just six players in program history to reach 100 career points, totaling 53 goals and 47 assists in 133 games.

Newly signed Webster, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, was selected by New York in the third round (17th overall) of the 2025 PWHL Draft. She appeared in 151 career NCAA games between the University of Wisconsin and The Ohio State University, helping Wisconsin capture the 2021 NCAA National Championship while earning Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player honors. A standout two-sport athlete, Webster also competed in field hockey at both institutions and spent the 2025-26 season with the U.S. National Women's Field Hockey Team.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

New York Sirens Summer Youth Development to Feature Sirens Players and Coaches - New York Sirens

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