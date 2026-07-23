New York Sirens Sign 2025 PWHL Draft Pick Makenna Webster to Three-Year Contract

Published on July 23, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced that forward Makenna Webster has been signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. Webster was selected by New York with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft and joins the Sirens following a distinguished collegiate career as a two-sport athlete and member of the U.S. Women's National Team - USA Field Hockey.

"Makenna is a player we've believed in from the day we drafted her," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "Her commitment to excellence, whether representing the United States in field hockey or now joining our team, speaks to the person and competitor she is. Her character, work ethic and mindset fit the culture we are building in New York. Her three-year commitment is a strong statement of her belief in our vision and her desire to be part of what we are building."

On the ice, Webster amassed 166 points (70G, 96A) in 151 career NCAA games across two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2020-22) and three seasons at The Ohio State University (2022-25). The native of St. Louis, MO, helped the Badgers win the 2021 NCAA National Championship title and was named the Women's Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. She won her second National Championship with the Buckeyes in 2024 and was named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team. Webster also represented the U.S. at three IIHF U18 Women's World Championships, winning gold medals in 2018 and 2020, and silver at the 2019 tournament.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have been drafted by New York and to officially begin this next chapter with the Sirens organization," said Webster. "After spending the past season focused on field hockey and representing Team USA, I'm excited to get back on the ice and can't wait to get started with such an amazing team."

In field hockey, Webster made her U.S. Women's National Team debut in January, winning gold in a 3 Nations Tournament in New Zealand. In her final collegiate season in 2025 with the Buckeyes, she earned NFHCA Second Team All-American honors.

Webster is the first member of the Sirens under contract through the 2028-29 season and the 18th player signed for the upcoming campaign. She joins a forward group that consists of Anna Bargman, Kristýna Kaltounková, Clair DeGeorge, Emmy Fecteau, Sarah Fillier, Elle Hartje, Denisa Křížová and Paetyn Levis. The Sirens roster also features defenders Lauren Bernard, Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylén Persson, Dayle Ross, Nicole Vallario and Micah Zandee-Hart, plus goaltenders Elaine Chuli, Kaley Doyle and Callie Shanahan. Additionally, forward Casey O'Brien was protected by the team during the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the officialPWHL Transactions Page.







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