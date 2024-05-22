New York Red Bulls II Forward Tanner Rosborough Selected to U-16 USYNT Camp in Argentina

May 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II forward Tanner Rosborough has been selected to the U-16 United State Youth National Team camp, which will run from May 22 to May 30 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the U.S. Soccer announced today.

Rosborough enters his second professional season with New York Red Bulls II and has made six appearances this season for the club. He made his professional debut for the club on April 21, 2024, against New England Revolution II and is one of the youngest players to appear in a match in club history.

Rosborough and the U-16 USYNT will participate in two matches during the camp with both of them taking place at the AFA National Training Center. First, they will take on Uruguay on May 27 and then they will face off against Argentina on May 30.

The McDonald, PA native has received many Youth National Team call ups in the past, including representing the United States at the U-15 CONCACAF Championship in 2023, where he scored two goals in six matches to help claim the U-15 CONCACAF Championship title for the United States.

