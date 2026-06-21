New York Rangers Re-Sign G Dylan Garand to Two-Year Deal

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







NEW YORK, NY - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Dylan Garand on a two-year contract extension.

Garand, 24, made three NHL appearances with the Rangers in 2025-26, posting a 2-0-1 record, along with a 1.62 goals against average and a .948 save percentage. He made 35 saves in his NHL debut on Mar. 22 against Winnipeg, and he stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win on Mar. 27 against Chicago.

Garand became the first Rangers rookie goaltender to earn at least one point in each of his first three NHL appearances since Henrik Lundqvist in 2005-06.

He also appeared in 36 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season, posting a 16-15-2 record, along with a 2.83 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Garand earned a win in six of his final nine AHL starts this past season, and he allowed more than two goals in only one of those nine contests.

The 6-1, 185-pounder has appeared in 148 career AHL games over parts of five seasons, all with the Wolf Pack, posting 65-57-18 record, along with a 2.90 goals against average, a .901 save percentage, and nine shutouts. Garand has also appeared in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games, and he has posted a 10-7 record, along with a 2.21 goals against average, a .927 save percentage, and two shutouts in those contests.

He represented the Wolf Pack in the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge, and he established AHL career-bests in wins (20), goals against average (2.73), and save percentage (.913) during the 2024-25 season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Garand spent parts of five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In his final year with Kamloops in 2021-22, he was named the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Goaltender of the Year.

Internationally, the Victoria, British Columbia native has represented his country in several tournaments. Garand helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. In addition, he represented his country at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he posted a shutout in his first career World Championship game.

Garand was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 103rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2026

New York Rangers Re-Sign G Dylan Garand to Two-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.