New York MADE - Breanna Stewart
October 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
Dive into the world of Stew
In our latest episode of Made presented by @Carmax, we will explore her inspiring growth from childhood to superstar. Breanna Stewart opens up about balancing her passion for the game with her desire for her kids to share in her journey.
There are two sides to you when it comes to your love of the game. One will do anything for your team, anything to be the best, to win. The other values everything that the game brings after the final whistle-the camaraderie, character-building, community, and appreciation of the process. These two sides don't clash-they complement each other. You won't be boxed in. Nor caught up in a single narrative-especially in today's WNBA. It's all about the complete picture-because in Season 2... THERE ARE TWO WOLVES
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2024
- Storm Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Franchise's Third 25-Win Season - Seattle Storm
- Golden State Valkyries Announce Natalie Nakase as Head Coach - Golden State Valkyries
- 2024 Player Review: Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- First Tech Federal Credit Union Named First Partner of Portland's New WNBA Team and Inaugural "Community Game Changer" Partner of Portland Thorns - Portland
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- New York Liberty Advance to Second Consecutive WNBA Finals
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 76, Aces 62
- Leonie Fiebich Named to 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team
- NY Liberty to Host Critical Playoffs Watch Party at Barclays Center October 4
- Liberty Hold off Aces to Grab 2-0 Series Lead