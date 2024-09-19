New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeats the Mystics 87-71 on the road to clinch the best overall record in the league

Breanna Stewart led the way with 15 PTS and 10 REB!

