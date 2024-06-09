Sports stats



New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 9, 2024

June 9, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The New York Liberty take down the Washington Mystics 93-88. Jonquel Jones put up a season-high 29 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST to lead the way for the Liberty.

