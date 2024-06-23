New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty move to #1 in the WNBA standings in today's victory where they were led by Sabrina Ionescu who had 26 PTS, 11 AST.

The Connecticut Sun fell to the Seattle Storm 72-61 making their record 13-3 pushing them to second.

New York defeated the Atlanta Dream 96-75 to move to 15-3 on the season.

