New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2024
June 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty move to #1 in the WNBA standings in today's victory where they were led by Sabrina Ionescu who had 26 PTS, 11 AST.
The Connecticut Sun fell to the Seattle Storm 72-61 making their record 13-3 pushing them to second.
New York defeated the Atlanta Dream 96-75 to move to 15-3 on the season.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 23, 2024
- Clark Sets Franchise Assists Record in Fever Loss to Sky - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Upended at Washington Mystics 92-84 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Wings Postgame Information - June 23 - Washington Mystics
- Connecticut Sun Drop a Second Road Game to Seattle Storm - Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Dream 75, New York 96 - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Liberty 96, Dream 75 - New York Liberty
- Fever Meet Sky for First Time in Chicago this Season - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.