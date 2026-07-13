New York Liberty vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 12, 2026

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







What a game

The Toronto Tempo hold on to defeat the Liberty 93-91 in Montréal!

Marina Mabrey dropped a 30-ball with 3 3PM and 5 AST to lead the way. Laura Juškaitė poured in 18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL & 2 3PM.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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