New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2026

Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm stuffed the stat sheet as the starting lineup all scored in double-digits to defeat the Liberty 99-88

Flau'jae Johnson: 28 PTS (career-high) | 9 REB | 4 3PM | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Dominique Malonga: 20 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Jade Melbourne: 18 PTS | 7 AST | 2 STL Awa Fam: 15 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Natisha Hiedeman: 11 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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