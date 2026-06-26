New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2026
Published on June 26, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Seattle Storm stuffed the stat sheet as the starting lineup all scored in double-digits to defeat the Liberty 99-88
Flau'jae Johnson: 28 PTS (career-high) | 9 REB | 4 3PM | 3 STL | 2 BLKS Dominique Malonga: 20 PTS | 10 REB | 2 AST Jade Melbourne: 18 PTS | 7 AST | 2 STL Awa Fam: 15 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Natisha Hiedeman: 11 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL
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