New York Liberty vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2026
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a putback layup as time expired to lift the Portland Fire to a 98-96 win over the New York Liberty!
Bridget Carleton: 26 PTS (career-high), 5 3PM, 4 STL (career-high) Carla Leite: 21 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 6 AST Kamiah Smalls: 13 PTS, 4 3PM, 2 AST Luisa Geiselsöder: 13 PTS, 3 3PM, 5 REB
It marks Portland's first win of the season and first win back in the WNBA!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
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