New York Liberty vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







Sarah Ashlee Barker hit a putback layup as time expired to lift the Portland Fire to a 98-96 win over the New York Liberty!

Bridget Carleton: 26 PTS (career-high), 5 3PM, 4 STL (career-high) Carla Leite: 21 PTS (career-high), 4 REB, 6 AST Kamiah Smalls: 13 PTS, 4 3PM, 2 AST Luisa Geiselsöder: 13 PTS, 3 3PM, 5 REB

It marks Portland's first win of the season and first win back in the WNBA!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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