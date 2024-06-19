New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2024
June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury put a stop to the New York Liberty's 8 game win streak with the 99-93 dub!
Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the way with 19 PTS each, while Kahleah Copper and Rebecca Allen both added in 17 PTS
