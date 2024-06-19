New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2024

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







WHAT A GAME Ã°Å¸ââ¬

The Phoenix Mercury put a stop to the New York Liberty's 8 game win streak with the 99-93 dub!

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the way with 19 PTS each, while Kahleah Copper and Rebecca Allen both added in 17 PTS

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024

New York Liberty Taken Down by Phoenix Mercury, 93-99 - New York Liberty

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.