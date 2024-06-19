Sports stats



New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2024

June 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


WHAT A GAME Ã°Å¸ââ¬

The Phoenix Mercury put a stop to the New York Liberty's 8 game win streak with the 99-93 dub!

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led the way with 19 PTS each, while Kahleah Copper and Rebecca Allen both added in 17 PTS

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the New York Liberty Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central