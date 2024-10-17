New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 3

October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3, with Breanna Stewart dropping 30 PTS and 11 REB, and Sabrina Ionescu delivering the unforgettable game-winner in an absolute road game thriller!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.