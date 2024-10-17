New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 3
October 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3, with Breanna Stewart dropping 30 PTS and 11 REB, and Sabrina Ionescu delivering the unforgettable game-winner in an absolute road game thriller!
