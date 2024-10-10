New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: WNBA Finals Game 1 Overtime Finish

October 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx defeat the New York Liberty 95-93 in a Game 1 thriller that led to an overtime finish.

Courtney Williams was the top performer for the Lynx, finishing with 23 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

