New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2026
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Wins at home
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Liberty 90-85 and tie the series 1-1.
Kayla McBride: 25 PTS | 5 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL | 2 AST Olivia Miles: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 4 3PM | 4 AST Natasha Howard: 16 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
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