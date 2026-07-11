New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 11, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Wins at home

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Liberty 90-85 and tie the series 1-1.

Kayla McBride: 25 PTS | 5 3PM | 4 REB | 4 STL | 2 AST Olivia Miles: 23 PTS | 5 REB | 4 3PM | 4 AST Natasha Howard: 16 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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