New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2026
Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Thirty years after the Liberty won the WNBA's inaugural game, the Sparks got the last word.
Los Angeles erased a 17-point deficit before Nneka Ogwumike's buzzer-beating three sealed a 98-97 victory on Court Origins night!
Nneka Ogwumike: 24 PTS (11-18 FG), 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL Rae Burrell: 19 PTS (5-10 FG), 3 REB, 4 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
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