WNBA Los Angeles Sparks

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video


Thirty years after the Liberty won the WNBA's inaugural game, the Sparks got the last word.

Los Angeles erased a 17-point deficit before Nneka Ogwumike's buzzer-beating three sealed a 98-97 victory on Court Origins night!

Nneka Ogwumike: 24 PTS (11-18 FG), 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL Rae Burrell: 19 PTS (5-10 FG), 3 REB, 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

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