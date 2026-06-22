New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







Thirty years after the Liberty won the WNBA's inaugural game, the Sparks got the last word.

Los Angeles erased a 17-point deficit before Nneka Ogwumike's buzzer-beating three sealed a 98-97 victory on Court Origins night!

Nneka Ogwumike: 24 PTS (11-18 FG), 6 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL Rae Burrell: 19 PTS (5-10 FG), 3 REB, 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.