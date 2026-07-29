New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026
Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The New York Liberty get the road win by defeating the Sparks 113-109
Breanna Stewart: 29 PTS | 7 AST | 4 STL | 4 REB | 3 BLKS | 2 3PM Sabrina Ionescu: 27 PTS (12 in the 3Q) | 7 REB | 6 AST | 5 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
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