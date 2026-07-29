New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 28, 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The New York Liberty get the road win by defeating the Sparks 113-109

Breanna Stewart: 29 PTS | 7 AST | 4 STL | 4 REB | 3 BLKS | 2 3PM Sabrina Ionescu: 27 PTS (12 in the 3Q) | 7 REB | 6 AST | 5 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.