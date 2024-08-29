New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2024
August 29, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The LA Sparks hand the #1 seed New York Liberty their 5th loss of the season in a 94-88 victory Dearica Hamby led the way for the Sparks dropping 21 PTS (9-15 FG), 7 REB, 5 AST, & 3 STL
