New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024
August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The #1 seed New York Liberty kept their foot on the gas the whole night to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 103-68
Breanna Stewart led the charge with 27 PTS on 10-15 FG and 3-4 3PT in just 20 minutes played!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
