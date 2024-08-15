New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2024

August 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The #1 seed New York Liberty kept their foot on the gas the whole night to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 103-68

Breanna Stewart led the charge with 27 PTS on 10-15 FG and 3-4 3PT in just 20 minutes played!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.