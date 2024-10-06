New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 6, 2024

October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The Liberty defeats the Aces 76-62 to punch their ticket to the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTubeTV

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with 22 PTS (5-8 3PM), 7 REB and 2 AST!

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.