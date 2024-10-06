New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 6, 2024
October 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Liberty defeats the Aces 76-62 to punch their ticket to the #WNBAFinals presented by YouTubeTV
Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with 22 PTS (5-8 3PM), 7 REB and 2 AST!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
