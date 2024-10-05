New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 4, 2024
October 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
After facing elimination for the first time since 2021, the Las Vegas Aces force a Game 4 against the Liberty in the Semi-Finals! Jackie Young led the charge with 24 points
Final Score: 95-81
