New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2026
Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The New York Liberty were hot from start to finish as they defeat the Aces 87-76!
Breanna Stewart: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS | 2 3PM Sabrina Ionescu: 16 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM -(Recorded her first double-double of the szn) Jonquel Jones: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST
The next time these two teams meet will be in theÃÂ Commissioner's Cup Championship on June 30
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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