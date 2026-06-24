New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 23, 2026

Published on June 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The New York Liberty were hot from start to finish as they defeat the Aces 87-76!

Breanna Stewart: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS | 2 3PM Sabrina Ionescu: 16 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 2 3PM -(Recorded her first double-double of the szn) Jonquel Jones: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST

The next time these two teams meet will be in theÃÂ Commissioner's Cup Championship on June 30

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 24, 2026

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